Artiste Nana Boroo is $35,000 richer as he becomes a new owner of a diamond and gold chain gifted to him on his birthday.

The chain was given to him by his elder sister, Amadia Sledge, who is a renowned entrepreneur and owner of Amadia Foundation for the aged.

The first chain of the double steez necklace was adorned with gold while the second, sparking in diamond has a cross pendant.

It was a jaw-dropping moment for guests present at his private birthday bash when the expensive gift was locked on the neck of the artiste.

Meanwhile, a grateful Nana Boroo kept thanking his sister for the gesture that made his birthday a memorable one.