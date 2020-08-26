Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, says he was hurt how the senior national team, the Black Stars exited from the tournament.

With the scoreline stuck at 1-1, Luis Suarez was sent off for preventing Dominic Adiyah’s header from entering the net in the last minute of the game, leading to a spot-kick for Ghana.

However, Asamoah Gyan struck the injury-time kick against the crossbar, breaking the hearts of millions of Ghanaians and Africans.

Had he converted, he would have sent the Black Stars into the semi-finals of the World Cup – the first by any African nation.

But, according to Paintsil, Ghana was cheated due to how they exited the tournament.

“I am always sad when I watch the video and how we exited the tournament,” he told Citi TV.

“For me, we were cheated because you look at the time Suarez used to two hands to prevent the ball from entering the net it was unacceptable.

John Paintsil

“He was sent off but it should have been a goal for us,” he said.

Asked if the rules should change in such circumstances, Paintsil said: “It will depend but for me, in such circumstances it should be a goal.”