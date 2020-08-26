A baby girl born with a tooth has had it removed at just 12 days old.

Isla-Rose Heasman’s mum Jasmin, from Plymouth, Devon, said she “never expected” to take her daughter to the dentist at such a young age.

“She had to have it taken out as it was wobbly. She was braver than me, she didn’t really cry,” she said.

The Seven Trees Dental Access Centre said Isla-Rose was the “youngest patient” they had ever seen, but was still rewarded with a sticker.

Most babies start teething at about six months with some starting as

young as four months old and others after a year.

Isla-Rose was given some numbing cream before the procedure as a result of being too young to be given anaesthetic.

She received a sticker for being brave which Jasmin said is more than could be said for her.

“I had to go out of the room crying because I couldn’t stand seeing my princess in pain.

“It looks weird her not having a tooth now,” she added.

Dentist Alaa Jebur, who carried out the procedure on the infant, said she “hardly made a sound” during the procedure and there was nothing to suggest her teeth would not develop normally.

She said: “I was on rotation at the hospital when Isla-Rose was born and was called in to check her when the maternity team noticed the tooth.

“It was a lovely coincidence when I was the dentist on duty when the family arrived at the dental access centre.”