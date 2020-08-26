Chief of Obom traditional area in the Obom Domeabra Municipality, Nii Addo Omankrado, has rendered unqualified apology to the Ghana Armed Forces and President Nana Akufo-Addo after assaults on two personnel.

Some residents of Dome Faase on Tuesday assaulted two soldiers over a piece of land in the area.

According to him, it was not the intention of the residents to attack the military who stormed the area but they reacted after a shoot out from the personnel.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he said the residents felt threatened by the military presence but in the process of confrontation, the military fired warning shots which to him angered the residents and led to the assault.

“In fact, what happened yesterday was very unfortunate. The residents wouldn’t have attacked the military if they were not shot. I strongly condemn what happened because even in the extreme case, the guys shouldn’t have assaulted the military.

“And that is why I am apologising to the President, Akufo-Addo and all former Presidents and also the Ghana Armed Forces for the conduct of the young men. We are really sorry. They should forgive us and let’s settle this issue amicably,” he appealed.

