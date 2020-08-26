A twitter user by name @CutenessLady has told men to save GHS 15 a day for the ladies they are dating.

According to the lady, boyfriends who save GHS 15 a day and use that money to surprise their girlfriends on their birthdays are the ones who become good future husbands.

When you are dating a girl, you have to save for her birthday. So lemme help you guys, If you save 15gh a day in a box from now till her birthday you would have money to spoil her well but if her birthday is near then yawa if not start today. You are good to go,” she tweeted.

READ ALSO:

Her tweet sparked reactions on twitter with some twitter users saying they would rather invest the monies into purchasing parcels of land and build a house.

Read her tweet and the reactions below: