Ghanaian musician, EL has said he has blocked majority of his followers on social media.

This bold move, he explained, is to protect himself from the barrage of trolls and negative comments that was affecting his mental health.

EL candidly admitted that, he had blocked nearly half of his followers on Twitter.

In an interview, he disclosed that, he took that decision after a conversation with fellow artist, Medikal on how he handles trolls on social media.

EL said Medikal urged him not to be overly concerned about what trolls write about him on social media.

The rapper therefore resolved to block any troll to preserve his personal aura, vibe, and energy.

EL added that, he is now unfazed by online negativity as he has developed a thick skin to match trolls boot for boot.