Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has slammed rapper EL over the ongoing #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.

The rapper was part of several Ghanaian celebrities, including Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy, and comedian Warris, who joined the protestors at 37 Lorry Park to march to the Jubilee House.

That was the second day of the controversial march by some Ghanaians to express their frustration over the prevailing economic situation.

In an interview with Joy News, EL said Ghana’s economy has deteriorated – a situation he said will affect the future generation.

But taking to X (formerly Twitter), Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, revealed that EL only came to speak with the media and left.

The actress, who is clearly incensed by the move, described it as fake.

“That’s all he did. That’s some fake bullshit,” she tweeted.

Efia Odo had earlier criticised celebrities over their silence on national issues, adding that their apathetic conduct shows “99% of Ghanaian celebrities are jokers!”

Meanwhile, the celebrities have been lauded by Ghanaians for joining the march.

EL came to talk to the media and left !!! That’s all he did. That’s some fake bullshit — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 22, 2023

The protest, which started on Thursday, was disrupted after the police arrested 49 of the organisers at 37 Lorry Park for unlawful assembly.

The protesters were released late Thursday evening after extensive negotiations with the Police by their lawyers.

