The arrest of citizens who participated in the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration on Thursday morning has sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, with numerous celebrities and civil rights advocates expressing their dismay over the incident.

The protest, organized by the Accra-based civil society group Democracy Hub, was intended to coincide with Nkrumah Memorial Day and aimed to call on “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”

However, the Ghana Police Service filed an injunction application on the eve of the demonstration, effectively seeking to halt the protest.

Despite this, demonstrators still gathered at the planned location, resulting in a series of arrests. As of now, the courts have not yet heard the injunction application.

Many prominent figures from Ghana’s entertainment industry have spoken out against the arrests, voicing their concern about the restriction of the citizens’ right to protest.

The incident has ignited a broader discussion about the balance between public safety and the right to peaceful protest in Ghana’s democracy.

Check out what Ghanaian celebrities have posted about the demo below:

They can report what they choose to. The world will still hear us. Thank God for the internet. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/eIB87yjXgI — Knackaveli (@kofi_mole) September 22, 2023

We will not resort to violence but our voices will be heard. Power belongs to the people and we are taking it back❗️ — Trendiest 💫 (@kelvynboymusic_) September 21, 2023

I am currently not in Ghana, so I don't have all the details about what happened during the protest today. However, I firmly believe that our constitution allows citizens to gather, march, and peacefully protest after obtaining permission from the proper authorities. It is… — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) September 21, 2023

Left the UN Conference in New York City right after the president of Ghana’s presentation. I’ve never heard a figure like what he asked for from the UN.



So if they carry all these money give dem, where them dey take pass? Hand on my heart I dey tell you there’s no evidence for… — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) September 21, 2023

The tone deafness of this government is really alarming.



With everything happening in our neighbouring countries you would think that at the very least you would prove that DEMOCRACY works!



I mean who’s allowing this?? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) September 21, 2023

Shameless Ghana Police Service. I cannot count the number of times I’ve praised the IGP on social media and on TV/Radio.



To say I’m disappointed in him with what’s happened today is an understatement.



A big blot on everything he’s done thus far.



Unless he comes out to claim… — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 21, 2023

Aaahh so ppl go protest dem arrest them for what ?



Then as usual , brothers and sisters are sitting at home tweeting !!!



This power power dem deh use for wanna top ..We taya ooo



Arise Ghana youth for your country !!!



Shouts to #Julorbihouse protest!!!



GHANA IS A SAD PLACE… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 21, 2023

Citizens have every right to not be spectators. The youth have every right to ask for better living conditions. The people have every right to fight for their country.



FREE THE PROTESTORS

FREE THE PROTESTORS

FREE THE PROTESTORS#OccupyJulorbiHouse — YDL (@KOJO_Cue) September 21, 2023

We are Ghanaian before anything else. My topmost concern is the safety of our people. we should be able to freely exercise our right to protest.

We are making efforts to help the protesters who have been detained but we’re facing some challenges on the ground.

If there are any… — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) September 21, 2023

Frustrated by what dey happen in Accra today. Besides the fact say we dey taya now more than ever in a country with so much resources, democracy is clearly out the window too. Proud my people are taking steps to make a change and I support the fight 💯. We are stronger together.… — SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) September 21, 2023

We put these people in power only for them to turn and make a mockery of us. Something as simple as a demonstration which is our human right, look at how they treat us. We truly voted for a Dictator!! #OccupyJulorbiHouse — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 21, 2023

I apologize for my earlier post. It’s quite obvious I didn’t read the room. We’re in a democratic country and I strongly believe peaceful protests should be allowed. This is sad. pic.twitter.com/cKP0WqSGXM — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) September 21, 2023

Chop the money, we no get problem but do something about the economy,tax inflation, fix our roads, build more healthcare facilities, solve dumsor ! This is all we cry for, don’t arrest us when we harmlessly voice out our problems ! #OccupyJulorbiHouse — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) September 21, 2023

Oh so this is what is happening ? I have been preaching a wake up call since I came back to Ghana. It is sad to see this happen especially on a day like this. I am a victim to bad roads and had it not been God the story would have been different. LET THE PEOPLE GO #Ghanawakeup… — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) September 21, 2023

Whether you support the arrested protesters or not you cannot deny that they have the constitutional right to assemble and freely express their grievances. Dissent after all is the hallmark of every democracy.



Our right to enjoy the freedoms our constitution has bestowed on us… — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) September 21, 2023

