Former High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has called on the Ghana Police Service to sack the commander who ordered the brutalisation of the #occupyjulorbiHouse protestors.

According to him, the assault must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the prevailing economic hardship, were met with excessive force from the police.

Several of them, including FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker Vormawor, were arrested and taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, for defying a police injunction against the march.

Reacting to the incident on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Yalley questioned why the police tried to prevent citizens from exercising their rights.

“Whoever ordered the arrest and brutalisation must be sacked. We kept hearing it was an order from above, so the person behind the order must be dealt with. They had the audacity to not only assault but also arrest them to an unknown destination for what offence? We must identify the person, and this will help the police if they take a cue from it,” he demanded.

The former Ambassador asserted that, the conduct of the police also disrupted public order and must not be overlooked.

“The police have caused financial loss to the state. See how many personnel were deployed to the scene to block the protesters who were not armed. Do we know the cost? Commuters were stranded for several hours in traffic; do we have any idea the amount of fuel wasted?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, Police Management Board (POMAB) has summoned the Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, to answer questions on the brutalities.

ALSO READ: