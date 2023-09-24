A police officer, upon seeing the heavy traffic caused as a result of a roadblock by #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters decided to do an unimaginable thing.

Under the scorching sun, the police officer sat on the floor in the middle of the road pleading with the protesters to move aside to allow the easy flow of traffic.

“I beg of you to, if it would be possible move aside for us,” he said.

However, the adamant protesters failed to reason with the officer.

They stood their grounds in a defiant manner saying “It won’t be possible.”

The protesters, clad in black and red attire were seen chanting songs and holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Our Leaders Aren’t Patriotic’, ‘No More Suffering’, and ‘Thieves in Suite’ among others as they vent their frustrations and demands to the government.

They were demanding improvement in the cost of living, an end to corruption and improved governance, among others blocking the major entry points to the capital.

The Giffard Road, Liberation Road, and Olusegun Obasanjo Highway have all been blocked, and no car was able to move.

They resorted to this after the police mounted barricades across the road leading to the Jubilee House preventing them from assessing their final destination.