Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised his players for their performance despite their defeat on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors who were hoping to record their first win of the season suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday two games at DUN’s Park.

However, speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum praised his team for an improved performance, especially in the second half and said he was impressed with the performance of the team despite the defeat.

“We were able to create a few chances. In the first half, they looked tougher and stronger than us but when we came back after halftime, we looked more settled and we were able to connect our passes and the few changes we also made brought some stability into the game upfront and that made us to create some few chances,” he told StarTimes.

“To me, we have lost but I am impressed with our performance,” he added.

Prince Owusu Kwabena of Gold Stars broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. The visitors equalized through Sherif Mohammed in the 71st minute.

Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 74th minute.

Kotoko has not won after two games into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and will host Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games on Sunday.