Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley gave Manchester United a much-needed victory as they edged past winless Burnley in the Premier League.

United were in desperate search for inspiration following three straight defeats and received it on 45 minutes courtesy of captain Fernandes, who brilliantly volleyed home a first-time finish from Jonny Evans’ lofted pass.

The sublime strike was worthy of winning any game and gave United their third win from six league games this season, leaving Vincent Kompany’s side bottom of the table with only a point so far.

Burnley played some delightful football in periods and Zeki Amdouni gave the visitors a scare with a free header that was pushed away by Andre Onana at full stretch.

The Burnley frontman had an even better chance when he was played through by Aaron Ramsey, but a low shot cannoned off the foot of the post.

Evans thought he had given United the lead when he headed in a corner, but the effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for Rasmus Hojlund’s block on goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley went hunting for an equaliser in the second period and Sander Berge narrowly headed over as United held on for victory.