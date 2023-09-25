Independent candidate for the 2024 election, Alan Kyerematen, has unveiled a monarch butterfly as his brand logo.

The logo, he said will be for the Movement for Change, which he will be leading to capture power on December 7, 2024.

The choice of logo, according to him, politically symbolises change and transformation, hope, and positivity.

Addressing a press conference in Accra as he announced his bid, the former Trade Minister noted these are the exact qualities he possesses.

“It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a political leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto,” he announced.

With regards to the motto of the movement, he said it was Ghana will rise again, and that depicts the hope for the future of Ghana; hence, it will be a youth-based movement

He expressed conviction he would emerge as the sixth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana as a leader with unmatched integrity.

“Ghana needs a new leader, not a political party. I am the only leader who, with unmatched integrity can guarantee the economic and industrial transformation of Ghana, the restoration of confidence in political leadership, and the unification of an increasingly divided nation.

“My unique selling proposition as a leader is a vision, competence, integrity and action,” he touted.

