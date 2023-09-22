Popular actress, Vivian Jill has transformed a thatch house into a state-of-the-art living space for a physically challenged single mother.

The journey towards this transformation began when Vivian Jill visited the area and saw the living condition of the physically challenged woman.

The foundation of the structure was weak with visible cracks both in the interior and exterior.

The dilapidated house accommodates the physically challenged woman, her children and grandchildren.

Touched by the plight of the woman, Vivian Jill decided to demolish the thatch house and construct an ultramodern house with multiple beds to accommodate the entire family.

It took her few weeks to complete the house and hand it over to the family.

The woman expressed profound gratitude for this life-changing transformation, adding that Vivian Jill’s generosity has not only provided her with a safe and comfortable living space but has also given her hope for a brighter future.

