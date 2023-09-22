The 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, has dispelled rumours that former President John Mahama is frantically searching for a new person to partner with him for the 2024 election.

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the current chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sam Jonah, are amongst individuals rumoured in recent times to have expressed interest in partnering with Mr Mahama for the next elections.

However, Speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Nkrumah Mandela leadership conference organised at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana in Accra Thursday, Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman rebuffed claims that there is intense jostling within the National Democratic Congress for a new Vice Presidential Candidate.

“I was in the Education Ministry and I complimented his (Mahama’s) efforts so forget about these unhelpful (issues) we are just having distractions.

“There is no controversy [over Mahama’s running mate], the only controversy we need to talk about is the unemployment of our youth. That is the controversy that should bother us, we are just being distracted…It should be about all the scandals going on,” she said.

Recounting the tenure of the erstwhile NDC administration, the former Education Minister described Mr Mahama as an individual who cares and has a good heart towards Ghanaians.

Prof Opoku-Agyeman added that, the Education Ministry in which she served saw a massive transformation of many polytechnics and other infrastructural projects beneficial to Ghana’s people.