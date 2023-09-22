Heavy torrential rains on Friday did not deter participants of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.

The protestors clad in red and black attire continued with their march.

Wielding their placards, they danced to songs from big speakers which had been mounted on a KIA truck in front of the 37 Military Hospital.

In a video obtained by Adomonline.com, the rains rather re-energised the protesters.

There was no sign of them running for cover.

Friday was the second day of the protest which has gained momentum on social media and has attracted several celebrities to the 37 Lorry station.

Watch the video below:

