Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, has condemned the treatment meted out to protestors of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration by the police.

Efia who joined the ‘Fix The Country’ demonstration in 2021, took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of 50 protestors on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

In her tweet, she described President Nana Akufo-Addo as a dictator for allowing citizens to be brutalised by the police.

“We put these people in power only for them to turn and make a mockery of us. Something as simple as a demonstration which is our human right; look at how they treat us. We truly voted for a dictator! #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” she wrote on Twitter.

Efia is among the many showbiz personalities who have expressed their disappointment following the arrest of the protestors.

Celebrities like Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, KoJo Cue, Lydia Forson, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, among others, had taken to social media to vent their spleen.

