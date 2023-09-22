Ghanaian personality, Efia Odo, has criticized her fellow celebrities for not showing up at the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which began on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

According to her, public figures should show their support just like their fans do for them and said that the celebrities who claim to love the people should support the people and come out.

“I hope that the other celebrities who claim they love the Ghanaian people will also come and show support because it’s the Ghanaian people who support you so in times of need like these, Ghana celebrities need to stop being cowards and come out and show support,” she lamented.

She made her appearance at the 37 Lorry Station saying “I’m here to show my support to the Ghanaian youth, the elderly, everyone.”

“We are here to discuss what’s going on in Ghana. The state of Ghana, the economy, how everything is going because it’s outright to demonstrate.”

Efia Odo says that she isn’t there for publicity or fame but rather to send a distress call on problems going on in the country.

“I am here to show Ghanaians that I am in full support of them, not publicly, for fame or for anything.

The musician says that the change should start from the mindset, for those at the top to show that they care.

“We complain about the things they see every day, from roads to the bad governance to lack of hospital beds.”

“The problems we see it every day, it’s not only one thing it’s a lot of things,” the musician insisted.

She expresses how she hopes that this demonstration will let the government see how tired Ghanaians are and listen to the things they want to be changed, such as creating jobs, among others.

“They say that the Ghanaian youth are lazy, when you come out don’t you see them working, “she asked.

Efia Odo says she has nothing to say to the president because he knows what is going on.

“I don’t have anything to say to Mr. Akuffo Addo, He knows what’s up,” he said.

Check out some of the photos below:

