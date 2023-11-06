It was a ‘baddie linkup’ when socialite Efia Odo met with songstress Hajia4Reall in the United States.

Following her ongoing trial over charges of money laundering and romance scam, Hajia4reall has been missing in action.

However, she gave her fans a sneak peak of her life lately in a live video which featured Efia Odo.

The ‘Fine Girl’ crooner was seen displaying her impressive twerking skills, adding an element of fun to their interaction.

Hajia4Reall also sang heartedly Black Sherif’s Kweku the Traveler song, echoing the lyrics “of course I f**ked up, who never f**cked up hands in the air”.

Her demeanor in the video was that of nonchalance as she and Efia Odod made a toast to life.

Watch video below: