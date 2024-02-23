A latest video of socialite, Hajia4reall following her conviction in her romance scam case has set tongues wagging.

Despite initial skepticism when news broke out of her school admission, Hajia4Reall has been spotted on the campus of Union College where she’s going about her duties as a student.

Unfazed by the backlash she is facing on social media, she appeared vibrant as she toured the school’s library and canteen with some school mates.

This development follows a significant decision by a US court permitting Hajia4Reall to pursue educational opportunities at a University in New York.

Specifically, she has expressed her intention to undertake a 5-month program focusing on English Composition and Public Speaking at Union College from January to May 2024.

Hajia4Reall, who is standing trial in a $2 million romance scam, was arrested and extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom.

The socialite is said to have maintained five foreign bank accounts, accumulating money from six victims.

In a latest development, she has pleaded guilty to the charges and has agreed to forfeit over $2 million to victims.

She is also expected to face sentencing of not less than 5 years.