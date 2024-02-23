Having established himself as a veteran in the film industry, Nat Banini is embarking on a new chapter outside the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview on 3FM, the actor disclosed his pursuit of a career in surgical nursing since relocating to Ohio, United States of America.

Banini has resided abroad for over 17 years as he transitions into the nursing profession.

Reflecting on the challenges he encountered along the way, Banini revealed “becoming a nurse in US is a big thing.”

He added that his decision to shift from acting to nursing was influenced by circumstances, as he lacked prior medical experience before moving abroad.

He admitted to struggling working in a hospital but discovered his calling through travel experiences.

Despite missing his days on screen, Banini said his career in nursing has taught him confidence and time management.