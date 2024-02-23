Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s marriage is coming to an end over a year after they tied the knot.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

News of their split comes as rumors fly online about Guobadia’s citizen status. However, a source tells PEOPLE the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The cause of their split is an “ongoing matter,” adds the insider.

Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, said “I do” in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2021 after one month of dating. “Yes we are crazy in love,” Williams captioned a selfie with Guobadia. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.”

Guobadia echoed Williams’ sentiments, telling his followers that he asked her to marry him “because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some.”

Earlier this month, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur — who’s mom to 4-year-old daughter Pilar (from a previous relationship) — announced she is set to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming sixteenth season after two years away from the Bravo series.

She also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Williams first joined RHOA back in its fifth season. After leaving the show in season 13, she and Guobadia appeared together on Real Housewives spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters in 2021.

She last starred in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.