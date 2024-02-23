

Ghanaians have flooded social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with reactions about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s singing marathon attempt.

Despite Guinness World Records (GWR) declaring her effort unsuccessful, they acknowledged its inspirational impact on her fans.

Starting her attempt in December 2023, Afua Asantewaa aimed to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual, achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

However, GWR announced on February 23 that her attempt fell short of the record. Nevertheless, they expressed hope for her to make another attempt soon.

In response, Ghanaians have taken to social media to extend heartfelt messages to Afua Asantewaa, commending her for her dedication and effort in the singing record attempt.

Check out some reactions below:

Afua Asantewaa thank you for the words so sweet. Guinness World Records just served us dinner😭🫵🏿 pic.twitter.com/3Rkayftw6n — Wofaase👿 (@wofaase_) February 23, 2024

The main reason Afua Asantewaa was disqualified by Guinness World Records 👇 pic.twitter.com/66aWsbnX7V — ENOCK (@enocksmith84) February 23, 2024

I’m sure Guinness World Records didn’t accept Afua Asantewaa’s attempt cos of this particular part 😱



pic.twitter.com/l5JRED9Gkg — Rowland🤍 (@Ghana_Ronaldo) February 23, 2024

One cedi bundle guys to Afua Asantewaa: pic.twitter.com/Sbjjrk6a4E — 𝐉 𝐀 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐄 𝐑 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐆 (@_Jay_Sterling_) February 23, 2024

The GWR employee who disqualified Afua Asantewaa is a Nigerian. – Ghanaian alleges #Streetzvibez pic.twitter.com/whQsq0Dz0l — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 23, 2024

Afua Asantewaa is still our hero – Okyeame Kwame shares his take on Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Records sing-a-thon disqualification.#OnuaFM pic.twitter.com/jYenh26A3k — Onua FM (@onua951fm) February 23, 2024

We all know why Afua Asantewaa was disqualified pic.twitter.com/1sjwC2E4Vu — Nungua Cardi B💕 (@ellyserwaaa) February 23, 2024

