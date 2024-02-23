Ghanaians have flooded social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with reactions about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s singing marathon attempt.

Despite Guinness World Records (GWR) declaring her effort unsuccessful, they acknowledged its inspirational impact on her fans.

Starting her attempt in December 2023, Afua Asantewaa aimed to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual, achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

However, GWR announced on February 23 that her attempt fell short of the record. Nevertheless, they expressed hope for her to make another attempt soon.

In response, Ghanaians have taken to social media to extend heartfelt messages to Afua Asantewaa, commending her for her dedication and effort in the singing record attempt.

