A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Ellen Ama Daaku, has ignited controversy with a tweet regarding the September 21 #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

In her tweet, Madam Daaku proposed an alternative perspective, suggesting that the government should not solely bear the blame for the police’s excessive handling of protesters. Instead, she emphasized the importance of holding the police accountable for their actions.

She went on to describe the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as a skilled Public Relations expert and commended him as one of the most celebrated police chiefs in history.

Her tweet was laced with humor and concluded with a security sector terminology, saying, “Roger that…..”

Her complete tweet read as follows: “The Ghana Police Service is an independent institution of the state, led by the most credible Public Relations Expert as its Head. Publicly acclaimed as the Best IGP of all time by these same people…….. He go show you pepper ???????????????? Roger that…….”

This tweet triggered a flurry of responses, with many commenters criticizing her for appearing insensitive to the predicament of individuals who had been unlawfully detained by the police on the first day of the three-day protest.