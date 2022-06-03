New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organizer Hopeful, Ellen Ama Daaku, has cleared the air about her stance on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

According to her, she has never opposed the Agyapa deal as speculated, however, she had some reservations with the concept relating to its operation.

“I never opposed Agyapa deal, I had my reservations, I am someone who will always criticize something which won’t help the country,” she clarified.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Mrs. Daku said the Agyapa deal needed to be taken through the appropriate process, ‘consensus building’ with other other parties involved to make it work.

“Till date, I agree that If this deal is done well, it will help Ghana but the process was what I had an issue with.

“I had been advocating for consensus building with the opposition in Parliament and other parties involved to take their views into consideration,” she added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has advocated for a reconsideration of the deal instead of it being abandoned.

He believes it could reduce the country’s debt exposure and it should therefore be taken through appropriate procedures.

But the Minority has vowed to oppose the deal should it resurface in Parliament.