The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against a planned armed demonstration which was slated for Saturday, June 3, 2022.

An Accra High Court granted the injunction following an application by the Service on Wednesday.

The court, presided over by Justice Comfort Kwasiwoo Tsiawoo, held that the way the protesters intend to carry out the demonstration poses a security threat, hence the decision.

The demo was being organised by convenors of the FixTheCountry Movement against the Agyapa deal, cessation of the Achimota Forest Reserve and not to tamper with the country’s security.

They requested to be allowed to contract private security personnel to protect the demonstrators.

Among other things, they also stated in a notice to the police that the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.

Also, the armed demonstrators were to picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

But their move has been heavily condemned by a section of Ghanaians and groups following which they have rendered an unqualified apology.