Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, says opinion leaders as well as people opposing the controversial electronic levy are unpatriotic.

According to her, the world has been facing covid-19 pandemic, leading to economic crisis in various countries. Therefore, Ghanaians must help in salvaging such economic menace as a citizen.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in November, 2021 presented budget for 2022 including a new tax known as electronic levy which seeks to tax electronic transactions by 1.75%.

Miss Daaku opined that the controversial e-levy is one of the innovative ways governments can generate funds to help curb the economic crisis in the country.

“Those people who are opposing the e-levy I will say they are unpatriotic. E-levy is one of the innovative ways to generate funds in the country,” she said on Metro TV.

She argued that economic crisis faced in the country due to the current pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is enough reason for the country to raise more funds to salvage the economy.

She urged every Ghanaian to support the e-levy to help in the development and betterment of the country, assuring that the economy will bounce back to its good state.

She further noted that measures and policies are being put in place to help mitigate and rebound the economy.