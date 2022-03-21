A 38-year-old teacher of Atobiase D/A basic school in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region, Francis Abu, has been found dead in a gutter.

The lifeless body of Mr Abu was found on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the wife of the deceased, Lydia Amoakuwaa, said he left home on Sunday to see a Catholic priest.

However, he did not return home only to be found dead.

Francis Appiahene, the Assembly member for Aburaso electoral area of New Edubiase where the teacher lived, said he rushed to the scene upon receiving the news.

The New Edubiase District Police Commander, DSP Francis Ackah, who confirmed the incident, said the body has been deposited at the New Edubiase hospital morgue.