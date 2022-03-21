Former President John Mahama has mocked Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the cedi rapidly depreciates coupled with other economic hardships.

According to Mr Mahama, the hardship has led the nation to a scale that has never been witnessed in the last 30 years of the Fourth Republic.

Speaking at the launch of the TEIN App at UPSA, Mr Mahama bemoaned the absence of Dr Bawumia, especially as the head of the Economic Management team.

“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it.

“The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can’t find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President is,” he trolled.

Mr Mahama added that the economic hardship is a result of what he described as mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo led government, considering the juicy promises they made to Ghanaians.

“We are gathered at the time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.

“Indeed, we all recollect those mouth-watering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months,” he stated.

Play the audio above: