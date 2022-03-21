President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians on measures taken to address the current economic challenges.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday

He indicated that, the address would cover the outcome of the crunch Cabinet meeting held over the weekend to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah noted that, there has been a Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the outcome of the meeting will be made known to the public and also later in this week.

He stated that, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta would also tell Ghanaians what the government is doing to help the Bank of Ghana and steps being taken to to address the depreciation of the cedi.

“I believe that before the week ends the President himself will address Ghanaians. The government is also taking decisions on what the Finance Ministry and Bank of Ghana should do to relieve Ghanaians of the current economic hardships,” he added.