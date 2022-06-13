One of the most outspoken female National Communications team members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has picked her nomination form to contest for the National Women Organiser’s position.

Madam Margaret Candy-Smith Acquah, Founder of NPP Power Ladies and Rangers, bought the GHc6,000 form for the Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies for Bono East Region free of charge at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

She said that many women of the party, especially the young ones now feel highly disillusioned and neglected by the party women’s wing, hence their desire to go for a more vibrant, intelligent, grassroot person, women advocate and visionary leader for victory in 2024.

“Ellen Ama Daaku is the best woman to lead the women of NPP to break the 8. She is not even in the position yet, but she is always there to defend the NPP women’s wing and the party as a whole. Ellen has been of great and tremendous support to our party sacrificing her time, energy and resources to defend our party, the government and our women at the grassroots and in our tertiary institutions.”

Madam Margaret Candy-Smith said that the 2024 general election was going to be a contest of track records between NPP and NDC, and as a result “we need vibrant and intelligent women who can explain the policies and programmes of the Government, lead the women’s wing and push for women’s agenda to help the party and Ghana as a whole”.

Ellen Ama Daaku is a Communications and Marketing Consultant, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Politician and also a final year GIMPA law student.

Ms. Ellen Ama Daaku seems to stand at advantageous position in annexing the NPP National Women’s Organiser seat due to her in-depth knowledge in mobilizing and empowering women at the grassroots.

As part of her vision for the women of the party, the former Board Member of the Minerals Development Fund when voted into power would: (a) Restructure the women’s wing from polling station to national to make it more modern and accommodative of all the needs of women; (b) Build capacity of women in politics from polling station to national, including TESCON with the aim of increasing the numbers and activating their real potentials; and (c) Rebuild the image of the NPP Women’s Wing, acknowledge the past women leaders, raise more new women leaders, ensure their voices and contributions are respected and recognised by the party.

Ellen Ama Daaku will also (d) Seek socio-economic opportunities for all women officers from polling station to national who mostly suffer great losses and neglect in spite of their contributions to the party and also (e) Embark on massive recruitment drive to attract more women to the NPP especially floating and first-time voters.”