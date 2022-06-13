Ampem Darkoa Ladies pip Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 to seal a historic domestic double on Sunday afternoon in a nervy encounter.

Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side proved too strong from the blast of the whistle in search for an early goal but Hasaacas Ladies put up a slod resilience in defense.

A poor tackle in the 17th minute resulted in a penalty which was slotted home by Comfort Yeboah to give the League Champions a 1-0 lead.

The Techiman side kept their composure until the halftime whistle as they went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Hasaacas Ladies returned from the break to nullify the score line but their efforts were fruitless with Ampem Darkoa Ladies keeping their backline neat. The holders, however, had the breakthrough in the 95th minute but Veronica Appiah’s kick was flagged offside.

A fourth night ago, Ampem Darkoa Ladies inflicted a 5:4 defeat on Hasaacas Ladies after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time to win the Women’s, Premier League.

This victory means Ampem Darkoa Ladies are the second female side to win two trophies in a single season in the history of Ghana football.

The Nanama will represent Ghana in the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.