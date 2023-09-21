Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has slammed celebrities in Ghana for failing to speak out on national issues.

According to her, their apathetic conduct shows “99% of Ghanaian celebrities are jokers!”

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), she described celebrities as hypocrites who would have time to boast about their lives but cannot speak for others.

“When it’s time to use your voices for things that concern national issues, you’re mute. But when it’s time to talk and boast about yourselves, y’all have no issues using your platform to do so.”

Efia Odo described them as “sad group of people.”

Efia Odo on Twitter

Efia Odo’s statement follows the arrested of Fix The Country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and some other protesters who joined the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration by the pressure group, Democracy Hub.

The protesters numbering over 50 were arrested at the 37 Trotro station while massing up for the march.

They were bundled into a police bus and reportedly taken to the Accra Regional Headquarters.

