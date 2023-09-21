The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, September 20, visited the Enchi District voters’ registration centre ahead of his campaign in the Western North region.

At the centre, Dr Bawumia interacted with registration officials and residents, enquiring about how the process had been going.

A member of the registration team briefed the Vice President on the process and indicated that the numbers were encouraging and the process had been devoid of any issues.

After his interactions with the registration officers, Dr. Bawumia exchanged pleasantries with some of the people at the centre.

Both the registration officials and some of the people present requested pictures with Dr. Bawumia, which he obliged.

The Electoral Commission opened a limited registration exercise last week to enable Ghanaians who have turned 18 to register, as well as to allow those who have lost their voter identity card to replace them.