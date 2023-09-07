A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said failed presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen lacks the character to lead a political party.

According to him, Mr. Kyerematen has some good qualities but not enough to be a presidential candidate.

Mr. Kyerematen is no more in the race for the flagbearership slot of the party. He cited intimidation and communist inferior tactics adopted by the party to favour one candidate as reasons for his decision.

He is yet to decide his next line of action but some of his supporters have called on him to break away from NPP.

But some political pundits have cautioned him not to attempt to go independent because it will be suicidal for his political career.

In support, Allotey Jacobs said Mr. Kyerematen will not succeed as an independent candidate.

“Alan Kyerematen is too noble to lead a political party. He must attend the school of politics. He’s faded out of the system, the time people were aspiring him to be the leader is past. He couldn’t establish his team. He does not have what it take to be a politician. As a leader, you should take control of your team” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

