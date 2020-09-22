Spouses of police officers have disagreed with the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, over his reduction of sex sessions advice.

Secretary of Police Wives Association, Gifty Obeng Dorchie, speaking for the group, explained married couples can’t be instructed on sex sessions they need for satisfaction.

“We all know staying healthy is a must but I think there is nothing wrong with it. To me, I feel sex strengthens the prostate so it must not be discouraged. If the Commander spoke on alcohol then that one we will support it,” she said.



Supporting their wives, some police officers, speaking to Adom News, also kicked against the advice, but assured they will do their possible best to sustain peace.

“For the work, we are poised to deliver, but just imagine how relaxed you feel for the task ahead when you have sex.

“I do not think the Commander meant harm. I used to go five rounds but because of his advice, I will reduce to three.”



DCOP Boakye-Yiadom yesterday advised the command to reduce their sexual rounds to enable them to store energy for the December elections.

“Eat well, exercise,” he urged the men on how to stay fit to discharge their security duties.