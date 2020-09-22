Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama, has suspended her campaign tour of the Central region.

This follows a decision by Mr Mahama to also cut short his four-day tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra over inconsistencies in the voter’s register.

A statement signed by the campaign spokesperson of the running mate, Mawuena Trebah, said the decision taken by the national executives is in support of the flagbearer’s decision.

Read the statement below:

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Suspends Campaign Tour of Central Region

Effective close of day today, the Running Mate will suspend her campaign tour of in Central Region. There are a number of issues for that. However, it is a National decision taken in consultation with the Flagbearer who has also suspended his campaign activities for today. Details will be given tomorrow.”

Mawuena Trebah,

Spokesperson for Running Mate Campaign

22nd September 2020