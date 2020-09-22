An Accra High court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to register the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku.

This follows an application of mandamus filed at an Accra High Court to compel the EC to register him after a Cape Coast High Court, he appealed to, said his constitutional right to register has not be extinguished.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the EC’s voters’ registration exercise, Dr Nyarku went to register at the Nkanfoa polling station but he was challenged on grounds that the house number he produced did not belong to him and thus he did not satisfy the ordinary resident and permanent resident conditions that qualify someone to register in a particular electoral area.

The EC subsequently withdrew his card. The District Registration Review committee ordered the EC to continue keeping the card of the candidate.

Following that, the candidate exercised his right of appeal with the Chief Registration Review Officer at the Cape Coast High Court.

Dr Nyarku lost the appeal subsequently but the court, presided over by Mrs Patience Mills-Tetteh, stated explicitly that his right to register and to vote had not been curtailed.

Lawyer for the candidate, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, filed an order of mandamus at the Accra High Court directed at the EC to register the applicant as a voter on the basis that the Applicant has met the constitutional requirements under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.