The Winneba District Police Command has given insight into why the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effutu, James Kofi Annan, was arrested.

Speaking at a press briefing, Supt. Samuel Okanta explained that Mr Annan was arrested for destructing the work of the District Registration Review Committee.

He narrated how the Member of Parliament (MP) barged into his office and raised unwarranted insults at him and the entire Committee while failing to observe the needed Covid-19 safety protocols.

Upon persistent threats to have him arrested, Mr Annan challenged the authority of the police, saying nobody could arrest him.

His rants, according to Supt. Samuel Okanta, forced him to employ the services of the patrol team in having him arrested and subsequently arraigned before court.

But, James Kofi Annan has described Winneba District Police Commander’s assertions as false, calling on him to step down from his position as the chairman of the Election Review Committee because of bias.

Watch the video below for more on the police’s explanations: