Government’s failure to provide some allowances is to blame for the strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA)

The Association is demanding among others transport, rent, uniform allowances, rural incentives for nurses and professional development allowance.

General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang-Twum, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, said these humble demands are their entitlements but the government has only paid lip-service to them.

He said when the status quo remains; they will be at the disadvantage on the ladder of healthcare professionals in the country.

The GRNMA General Secretary revealed how nurses pay their own hospital bills at the facilities they work to buttress their point.

“Nurses living in government bungalows pay 10 percent of their basic salary as rent which is very unfair to us,” he revealed.

Mr Tenkorang-Twum said they have endured such unjust treatments from the government for far too long that is why they are acting now.

He bemoaned how some people want to politicise their strike when they have raised legitimate issues.

“We have a mind of our own so no political party can use us. It is an insult for anyone to think we are being used against government,” Mr Tenkorang-Twum bemoaned.

He said they are ready to reach a compromise with the government if it avails itself for negotiation.

Play attached audio for more: