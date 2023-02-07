A 34-year-old nurse, David Atinga, at the Kpasera CHPS compound in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region has been found hanging dead.

Mr Atinga, according to information gathered by Adom News, allegedly committed suicide over his lover.

According to sources, the lover’s family asked the deceased to convert to Islam before he will be given a chance to marry the lady.

Some residents, who spoke in an interview, indicated certain traditional rites were performed at the scene before the body was removed from the tree.

Police in the Central Gonja District has since deposited the body at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

