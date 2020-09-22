Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has revealed that Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor will suffer pay cut due to coronavirus.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer was named in January this year on a two-year deal replacing Kwesi Appiah.

Mr Asiamah, speaking on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV, revealed that the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have entered into negotiations with the trainer of the Black Stars, Coach Akonnor over a possible salary reduction amid coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the deadly disease has forced a lot of institutions in the country to take drastic decisions on the salaries of workers and according to the Minister, they are talking to the coach to accept pay cut.

“The Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association are negotiating that we reduce his salary during these difficult times,” the Minister said.

“I know he [CK Akonnor] will agree because we are not in normal times, I will not lie. The truth is that we cannot pay CK Akonnor’s full salary in these difficult times,” he said.

Coach Akonnor is set to name his squad for an international FIFA friendly before the Sudan clash in October.