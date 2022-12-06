A 23-year-old farmer, Nuhu Seidu, who was fined for assaulting a male nurse at Grupe, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, has been imprisoned.

He bagged a 12-month sentence for his inability to pay the sum of GHS 3,400 after he pleaded guilty to insulting and assaulting the nurse.

The accused, who is a first time offender, is to pay a sum of Gh1,000 to the victim as compensation and GH2,400 to the court.

The accused person told the court he would be unable to pay the fine due to the nature of his job. Moreover, none of his family members came to the court or the police station after he was fined.

The accused person was put before the Bole District magistrate Court on December 1, 2022.

The presiding judge, His Worship Edward Essel, passing his judgment said the 12-month imprisonment is to serve as a deterrence to persons fond of attacking government officials in the rural areas.

