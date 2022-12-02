A 23-year-old farmer, Nuhu Seidu, who assaulted a male nurse at Grupe, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region has been fined.

The suspect was handed a GH3,400 fine by the Bole district magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel and in default shall serve 12 months imprisonment.

The accused, who is a first time offender, is to pay a sum of Gh1,000.00 to the victim as compensation and GH2,400 to the court.

The judge, while delivering his statement, noted that the sentence is to serve as a deterrence to others, especially in rural areas who take the laws into their own hands to assault government officials who are posted to various communities to render services.

Meanwhile, workers of Grupe CHPS compound have threatened to shut the facility down due to the attacks as this is not the first time a health worker has been attack.