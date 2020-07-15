The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Cape Coast North Constituency says he has legally challenged a decision by the District Registration Review Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) to withdraw his voter identity card.

Dr Kwamina Minta Nyarku is alleged to have provided false information when he applied for his card.

The Committee consequently sat on the case and ruled that the NDC PC does not qualify to be a voter in the constituency.

Dr Nyarku will, thus, not have a valid voters card when the EC opens nomination.

But in a release on Tuesday, July 14, Dr Nyarku said he meets all requirements to vote in Ghana contrary to the reports “and, indeed, I have participated in the previous elections conducted by the EC of Ghana.”

“I have been voting in the Cape Coast North Constituency in the previous elections.

“I have been a resident and still a resident of the Cape Coast North Constituency.

” I currently reside in the electoral area where I recently registered in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.”

Read full statement below: