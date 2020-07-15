Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has cautioned young men and women about the realities of life versus life on social media.

The actress, has, thus, urged young people not to make a fool out of themselves.

She said this while reposting on her Instagram page a post which read “At year 25, you should be driving even if it means driving someone crazy, Just drive!!

“I saw this somewhere and it’s supposed to be funny or maybe advice to young ladies. WRONG!”

She stressed it will be a great achievement if young people diligently and decently work than to resort to the fast lane of life.

Read her post below: