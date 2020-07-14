Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, is disappointed in the violence meted out to some National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathisers at the constituency’s registration centres.

He lamented about how there have been persistent reports of physical abuse on registration agents, observers and innocent persons perceived to be his supporters.

In a press statement containing his grievances, the actor-turned-politician asserted the police officials have turned a deaf ear to the numerous reports of abuse, and no perpetrator has been brought to book so far.

He expressed fear that the situation could escalate in the constituency.

