The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday warned parliamentary candidates and operatives of political parties to desist from transporting applicants to registration centres.

This is because the political parties know that the people they are bussing are not residents of the electoral areas where they want to register.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, asked operatives of political parties to stop fronting for people who are not Ghanaians.

He said: “the Commission needs the support of all our stakeholders to compile a clean register.”

He appealed to the political parties to educate their agents to avoid challenges that were needless, saying, “challenges must be based on evidence of people violating the rules on voter registration.”

Dr Asare said some registered applicants were challenged by agents of political parties, adding, “the District Registration Review Committees in the districts have started sitting to check whether or not those who have been challenged qualify to register and vote at the centres where they were challenged.

“It is important to point out that a number of these challenges are as a result of people who are alleged not to be citizens of Ghana and not resident in the electoral areas where they want to register and vote.”