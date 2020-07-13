Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party agents in the Ablekuma West Constituency are demanding the withdrawal of a registration officer as they accuse him of giving out cards to persons whose eligibility they challenged.

They say the applicants are not residents in the constituency, hence their decision to follow the process to get the registration officer not to give them their cards, but he gave them out.

Constituency Secretary, Nii Norte Nortey, alleged that the New Patriotic Party was bussing people from other areas to register in the constituency.

READ ALSO:

However, the District Registration Supervisor has denied the allegations but says they are investigating the matter.