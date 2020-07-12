The Electoral Commission (EC) has made plans to make amends for the lost time at some registration centres where the process delayed today, July 12.

The EC admitted the delay was caused by some activation and technical problems due to bad network.

In a press statement, it said details of the extension of the 3rd phase will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the Commission is entreating all and sundry to avail themselves for the Voters’ Registration exercise which will render them eligible for elections come December 7.

The EC is also appealing to registrants to observe the appropriate safety protocols in the quest for their cards.

